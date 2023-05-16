The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Learn up to 14 languages with this award-winning language platform

Babbel subscribers unlock access to 14 different languages, including Spanish, Italian, German, Indonesian, Turkish, and many others.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: MAY 16, 2023 10:05
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
Learn up to 14 new languages with a lifetime subscription to Babbel, now on sale for only $199.97 from May 13 through May 23 at 11:59pm Pacific.

In years past, adding a new language to one’s repertoire of skills required trudging to a brick-and-mortar building for countless hours of study. The effort was worth it, though, as it equipped language seekers with proficiency in their new tongue, which could be used while traveling or for career-advancement purposes.

Today, it’s far easier to tackle learning a new language. The emergence of app-based learning has made learning more accessible and manageable. You won’t find many programs better than Babbel in the language-learning space. 

So, join more than 10 million Babbel users today by purchasing a lifetime subscription for $199.97 (reg. $599). No coupon is needed to unlock these incredible savings, but you do need to act fast since this deal only lasts from May 13 through May 23.

Babbel subscribers unlock access to 14 languages, including Spanish, Italian, German, Indonesian, Turkish, and many others. In addition, this learning platform offers personalized review sessions for reinforcement and can keep you fully engaged in what you've already learned.

The curriculum from Babbel covers many real-world topics you might face, such as family, business, and travel. In addition, this platform boasts innovative speech recognition technology, which can assist you in correcting your pronunciation and ensure you're rolling those "r's" perfectly.

Lessons are broken into ten or 15-minute sessions that fit conveniently into your schedule. Complete a lesson or two while commuting on the subway or bus to work, or take a break while working at home and study up on your new language's vocabulary. And since this is a lifetime subscription, you can learn with Babbel at your own pace.

Babbel is compatible with desktop and mobile devices, and while internet access is required for some functions, its offline feature allows you to access courses by downloading them beforehand. 

Babbel has been featured in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, CNN, and other leading publications. In 2018, Fast Company named Babbel its “Most Innovative Company in Education,” It even boasts an impressive 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store.

Open up a new world of exploration, friendships, and more when you learn a new language.

Grab a lifetime subscription to Babbel now for just $199.97 (reg. $599). This deal ends May 23 at 11:59pm Pacific.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.

