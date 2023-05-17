The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
This microfiber sheet set is perfect for snoozing all through the night

Upgrade your beauty sleep with these incredibly soft sheets that are on sale for only $27.99.

By HILLARY GOLDSMITH
Published: MAY 17, 2023 09:28
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

These uber-soft and cozy microfiber sheets are a great way to get a great snooze before taking on a jam-packed work day. They're now on sale for only $27.99.

2023 comes with a level of understanding that stress is in the air, and often, we have trouble managing it. With an incredible amount of anxiety from day-to-day activities, it could result in untreated sleeping issues. But, you shouldn't let any lack of sleep become a regular occurrence. You can take steps to ensure you're catching a full night of Zzz's, and one incredible way to start is by investing in a new set of sheets.

About 74% of Americans sleep better on fresh sheets, according to the US National Sleep Foundation, so these incredibly comfortable microfiber sheets could be the key to feeling more fully rested. And fortunately, high-quality sheets don't need to break the bank either. These microfiber sheets, sized perfectly for a queen-sized mattress, are now only $27.99 (reg. $49).

Made of 100% polyester microfiber fabric, this material is silky and gentle, especially since these sheets have been brushed for extra softness. Your sleeping experience and bedtime regimen could get a whole lot more restful.

And if you're more of a hefty mattress person, these sheets have a 16" deep pocket, so you can enjoy it even if your bed is extra elevated. They're also fully elastic, so these sheets will easily fit any queen-sized bed and won't leave you wondering if your fitted sheet will flip right off the corners.

Because this set is fade, wrinkle, and pill-resistant, they're extremely easy to take care of. Even though they are a cut above the rest, there's no need to give these sheets any additional TLC, since they're designed to last.

Ready to enjoy the most comfortable night's sleep ever?

Get the Soft Home 1800 Series Solid Microfiber Queen Sheet Set in ivory, which includes two pillowcases, one flat sheet, and fitted sheet for just $27.99 (reg. $49).

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



