Unleash vacation possibilities for Father’s Day with this discounted travel bundle

This four-item travel bundle includes lifetime subscriptions to Dollar Flight Club, Rosetta Stone, and RealVPN and a library of travel-related courses.

By CHARLES THOMPSON
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 14:13
(photo credit: StackCommerce)
(photo credit: StackCommerce)

This Father’s Day, give Dad the opportunity to travel smarter and more affordably with The 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone. Use code VACATION20 to score this bundle for only $159.99.

Father’s Day isn’t the most effortless holiday to navigate when it comes to gift-giving. Some dads have just about anything and everything you can imagine. Others are often too bashful to tell their loved ones exactly what they want for their special day.

Locking down that ideal gift for your old man can be stressful for many people this time of year. Travel, however, is universally popular, so bestow the gift of affordable travel upon your dad this Father’s Day

Just in time for the holiday, you can gift Dad the 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle for only $159.99 when you use code VACATION20 at checkout. Hurry, though, as this deal only lasts until June 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

This bundle has four components to help Dad have the best vacation yet. The first is Dollar Flight Club (DFC), which can help him save big on both domestic and international flights. DFC is the travel agent your father didn’t know he needed, and scours the web for the best airfare deals. All he needs to do is enter travel info like the destination and home city or airport. Once a deal is secured, it'll alert Dad via email so he can book immediately. 

Rosetta Stone is the featured subscription in the bundle, and this popular language-learning program can help your dad prep for a trip abroad or assist him in learning a new language simply for fun. Twenty-four languages are offered, including Spanish, German, French, and more. With award-winning interactive software and proprietary speech-recognition technology that analyzes your words 100 times per second, Dad's sure to become multilingual in no time.

A lifetime subscription to RealVPN is also included, so fathers who take pride in keeping their and family members’ computers and mobile devices secure will appreciate this software. RealVPN features high-grade encryption AES-256, access to multiple VPN servers worldwide, and secure internet access for online shopping and banking, among other safety perks.

The Complete 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle rounds out this travel-minded offer. “The Ultimate Travel Photography Course for Beginners,” “Create Exciting & Authentic Travel Vlog: A Beginner's Guide,” and “Learn to Become a Digital Nomad” courses, among others, could give your dad incredible trips to maximize his travels.

This Father’s Day, give Dad the opportunity to "make travel simple," as one verified buyer wrote.

Gift Dad The 2023 Travel Hacker Bundle featuring Rosetta Stone for just $159.99 with code VACATION20. This deal ends June 11 at 11:59pm Pacific.

Prices subject to change.

This article was made in collaboration with The Jerusalem Post Deals.



