1,000 hassidim trapped between Belarus and Ukraine trying to get to Uman

Israeli embassies in both countries are working to supply those trapped, who were forced to sleep outdoors on the ground, with humanitarian supplies.

By JEREMY SHARON  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 14:22
Some 1,000 Breslov hassidim and other Israelis seeking to visit Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah are currently trapped between border posts on the Ukraine-Belarus border, and were forced to sleep in the open on Monday night. 

As of Monday, there were some 2,500 hassidim and others in Belarus seeking entry into Ukraine, many of whom hear rumors that they would be allowed to enter Ukraine at a border crossing south of the Belarusian city of Gomel. 

According to an official from the Breslov hassidic community, Belorussian authorities stated that the border was open, and 1,000 pilgrims subsequently flocked to the border crossing. 

The Ukrainian border officials refused them entry into the country however, and they now cannot return to Belarus unless they enter quarantine for 14 days which would isolate the pilgrims over the Rosh Hashanah holiday. 

Chaim Weitshandler, a Breslov hassid from Beitar Illit who is stuck between the border crossings, told The Jerusalem Post that those waiting have little food, have to go to the toilet in the bushes of the open territory they are stuck in, and had to sleep out in the cold during the night. 

He said that the Red Cross arrived to distribute water and blankets, and that a delivery of sandwiches from a Breslov donor arrived last night, but that there was enough for less than half of those trapped. 

The Ukrainian government banned entry into the country for foreign citizens for a month at the end of August, but thousands of Breslov hassidim sought various avenues to enter regardless. 

Approximately 2,000 hassidim made it to Uman before the travel ban went into effect. 

A furious Weitshandler said that the Israeli government was to blame for the current crisis, having pressured Ukraine to shut its borders, and accused ultra-Orthodox politicians of being “uncaring and evil” in their failure to assist those currently stuck. 

Shas MK Yaakov Margi said that the responsibility for the situation was on those who traveled to Belarus while aware of the Ukrainian travel ban. 

The Israel Ministry for Foreign Affairs said that the Israeli embassies in Ukraine and Belarus are working with the authorities of both countries to ensure the provision of humanitarian supplies to those currently stuck between the two countries. 

“We call on those Israelis who are there to turn back and leave Belarus for Israel as soon as possible,” the ministry said. 
Some 1,000 Breslov hassidim and other Israelis seeking to visit Uman in Ukraine for Rosh Hashana face Ukrainian border guards at a border crossing and are trapped between Ukraine and Belarus border


