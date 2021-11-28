The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

130 teaching emissaries in North America meet at WZO conference

About 130 teaching emissaries in North America discussed teaching about Judaism and Israel in diverse environments at a WZO conference.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 06:19

Updated: NOVEMBER 28, 2021 07:20
WZO education department conference in New Jersey (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
WZO education department conference in New Jersey
(photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
About 130 Israeli teaching emissaries (Morim Shlichim) working in American schools met at a conference organized by the education department of the World Zionist Organization (WZO) earlier this month, discussing their experiences teaching and representing Israel in diverse environments.
The wide range of WZO emissaries come from different backgrounds and streams of Judaism and work with both Jewish and non-Jewish students in North America.
The emissaries discussed how they handled teaching in diverse environments, with students from a range of streams of Judaism and different backgrounds. They also expressed the difficulties and advantages of teaching in these environments.
The teachers also pointed out the influence they have in affecting how students see Israel, with one emissary describing how a student came up to them and told them that he "no longer hated Israel."
"The work of the emissaries has a huge impact not only on the students, but on broad circles concerning the tens of thousands of people who receive vital information about Judaism and Israel," said Gael Grunewald, deputy chairman of the WZO and chairman of the education department. "The investment in you is an investment in the future of the Jewish people, the better teachers you are, the more connected you are to students, teachers, parents and the community so your impact will increase. Our idea is to bring the word of Israel and Judaism to youth abroad."
Yaakov Hagoel with WZO educational emissaries (credit: Courtesy) Yaakov Hagoel with WZO educational emissaries (credit: Courtesy)
"Our emissaries come from all backgrounds and shades of Israeli society and teach American students Israeli poetry, Israeli holidays, places in the country, geography, climate, make them familiar with Israel so that they receive information from accessible and reliable educational sources," added Grunewald.
Representatives of the Keren Kayemeth L'Israel-Jewish National Fund (KKL–JNF) and WZO chairman Yaakov Haogel participated in the conference as well.


Tags American Jewry education World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel should ensure that politics don't get in way of Biden-Iran talks - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
2

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
4

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.
5

11-year-old finds ‘Holy Jerusalem’ silver coin likely minted in the Temple

The girl who found the coin, Liel Krutokop.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by