3 New York teen girls wanted for string of attacks on Jewish children

The New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is searching for three suspects, allegedly teen girls, who attacked Jewish children in a spate of Brooklyn attacks, local sources reported on Tuesday.
The trio first approached a 12-year-old boy walking home with his 3-year-old brother in Clinton Hill on Friday evening, the New York Post reported.
The report claims that one of the suspects slapped the younger brother across the face before taking off.
Then on Sunday, the suspects reportedly approached two female siblings, 18 and 7, walking to a store in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when they grabbed the teenager by the jacket and pulled her to the ground, ABC 7 New York reported.
Minutes later, they allegedly approached a 9-year-old boy who was walking and slapped him on the top of his head multiple times.
According to NYPD investigators, all of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire at the time of the attacks. They are asking for the public's help in locating the suspects.