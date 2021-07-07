NYPD: Antisemitic attacks skyrocketing in New York City

Hate crimes have escalated in New York City over the past year, including a 69% increase on anti-Jewish assaults, according to NYPD statistics. Antisemitic offenses surged to 113 incidents through the end of June this year, from 67 in the same period of 2020, the New York Post reported. Violence against Jews in New York City reached alarming heights in May in particular, subsequent to the Israel-Gaza conflict. Joseph Borgen, a 29-year-old Upper East Side resident wearing a kippah, was assaulted on May 21 near 48th street in Manhattan. Borgen was on his way to a pro-Israel rally when a pro-Palestinian group allegedly punched, kicked and pepper-sprayed him while screaming antisemitic slurs. Immediately following the incident, Borgen told the Jerusalem Post this was the first time he's second-guessed wearing a kippah in New York City. "You walk around Times Square and there are guys offering to put teffilin on you," he said. "I've never had any incident before where my Judaism caused fear." The NYPD figures also revealed that attacks against Asians rose by 400 percent, a trend chalked up to to the coronavirus pandemic, and assaults on Blacks nearly doubled, with 28 reported incidents. Sexual orientation-based attacks increased by 244 percent, the report said.
