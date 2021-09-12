The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

300 chickens found on Brooklyn intersection after falling off truck

The chickens are believed to be used for Kapparot, a Jewish pre-Yom Kippur ritual involving the slaughtering of a chicken after it takes on one's sins.

By AARON REICH  
SEPTEMBER 12, 2021 05:18
A flock of chickens (Illustrative). (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A flock of chickens (Illustrative).
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Around 300 Cornish Cross chickens were found in crates on a busy Brooklyn intersection after falling off a delivery truck, with the rescuers thinking the chickens could have been meant for the Jewish pre-Yom Kippur ritual of Kapparot, the New York Daily News reported.
The chickens had been found by the organization Animal Care Centers. Of the 300, 30 had died, but 253 were saved, with the owner of the slaughterhouse transporting them deciding not to rescue them, activist Katy Hansen said, the Daily News reported, adding that they think the chickens were meant for Kapparot.
The Jerusalem Post reached out to the Animal Care Centers for comment.
The Kapparot ritual is an important practice done ahead of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. The ritual itself involves swinging a live chicken over one’s head three times and reciting a prayer to transfer sins to the bird. The chicken is then slaughtered and donated to the poor. 
Kapparot ritual on Yom Kippur (credit: screenshot)Kapparot ritual on Yom Kippur (credit: screenshot)
According to the New York Daily News, it is estimated that 50,000 to 100,000 chickens are killed for Kapparot every year.
In recent years, money has replaced the chicken in the rite for many Jewish groups, but the practice continues in some communities, including in Orthodox neighborhoods of Brooklyn. That has angered advocates who say the practice is abusive to animals.
These pushes were renewed in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic has raised fears about the spread of zoonotic diseases.
“In light of the COVID-19 virus, and the consensus that it arose from a zoonotic cause, many people have been questioning how the city can possibly allow Kapparot to take place this year,” attorney Nora Constance Marino said in a statement in July 2020. She said the current pandemic represented new evidence that warranted reopening the suit.
Organizations in Israel have also fought against the continuation of the practice. Back in 2018, an appeal was submitted to the High Court of Justice demanding it ban the ritual, claiming it violated the animal cruelty laws in Israel, which forbid torturing animals.
Marcy Oster/JTA and Hadas Labrisch contributed to this report.


Tags Judaism Yom Kippur kapparot animals Brooklyn
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must do what it takes to stop Iran - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by