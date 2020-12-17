The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
5 easy ways to get the smell of fried latkes out of your house

Everyone loves eating latkes. Some people don’t even mind frying the latkes. Almost everyone loathes that post-frying, oil-laden smell that permeates the house after the frying fest of Hanukkah.

By SHANNON SARNA/JTA  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 23:24
Sizzling latkes taste sensational -- but oh that post-frying odor. (Shannon Sarna) (photo credit: SHANNON SARNA)
1. Vinegar

Vinegar is like a miracle drug, er, ingredient. Use it to make a salad dressing, clean your oven, poach an egg — and help remove the smell of fried latkes, too. Leave a bowl of vinegar on the counter while you are frying to help prevent the smell of oil taking over your kitchen. Or boil a pot of water with 1 cup of vinegar after frying. You can even take it a step further by adding your favorite scents like orange peel, cinnamon sticks, rosemary sprigs, etc.

2. Get some air.

Of course, December in many parts of the world may not be ideal for leaving your windows open for long periods of time. But if you open your window even before you start frying, and also run your kitchen fan, it should lessen the smell of fried oil.

3. Isolate the frying.

Close the doors to your kitchen to isolate your frying space so that the oil smell doesn’t travel through the house. And make sure to close doors to other rooms, too, so that the smell of fried latkes and doughnuts doesn’t creep into your clothes and closets. Unless, of course, eau de fried potato is your preferred scent.

4. Light some candles.

Find that scented candle someone gave you last Hanukkah and light it. If you have an essential oil diffuser or incense, they’ll also work. Open the windows, light some candles. You can even try some Febreze on your couches or carpet to help neutralize the odor.

5. Get outside! Literally.

OK, this tip is less about frying indoors and more just to take your frying outside. If you have a burner on your grill, take your pan outside and fry your latkes without fear of that oily smell. If you don’t have a grill (or a burner on your grill), find an electric skillet, plug it in outside and fry away.
This article appears in The Nosher.


cooking Hanukkah Jewish history
