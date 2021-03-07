The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

70 Brooklyn yeshivas supported by laundered money - report

The two have been the heads of a "commercial empire," as Radio Free Europe report puts it, since the early 2000s, answering to the Ukranian-Israeli billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyy.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 7, 2021 09:44
Ihor Kolomoyskyy speaks during an interview in Dnipropetrovsk May 24, 2014. (photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
Ihor Kolomoyskyy speaks during an interview in Dnipropetrovsk May 24, 2014.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
According to federal tax filings, about $11 million have been funneled by two Jewish businessmen from the Ukraine to some 70 yeshivas in Brooklyn, the New York Post reported on Saturday.
The businessmen are the Miami-based Mordechai Korf, 48, and Uri Laber, 49.
The two have been the heads of a "commercial empire," as Radio Free Europe report puts it, since the early 2000s, answering to the Ukrainian-Israeli billionaire oligarch Ihor Kolomoyskyy.
On Friday, Kolomoyskyy was designated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as a result of his "involvement in significant corruption." His wife, Iryna Kolomoyska, his daughter, Angelika Kolomoyska, and his son, Israel Zvi Kolomoyskyy, were included in the designation.
Blinken accuses him of being involved in "corrupt acts... using his political influence and official power for his personal benefit," during his 2014-2015 run as governor of one of the most important industrial regions of the country, Dnipropetrovsk.
Dnipropetrovsk, or Dnipro, is also the hometown of Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the notable and seventh Chabad-Lubavitch rabbi, expanding the movement to what it is today — touting over 16,000 members, with over 3,500 institutions worldwide.  
Blinken said he also wanted to "express concern about Kolomoyskyy’s current and ongoing efforts to undermine Ukraine’s democratic processes and institutions, which pose a serious threat to its future."
The State Department's designation bars Kolomoyskyy from entering the US.
What's his story?
In the early 1990s, Kolomoyskyy co-founded PrivatBank, one of the Ukraine's biggest banks, and today has a net worth of $1.2, making him one of the richest men in the Ukraine.
The scandal and criticism came in 2016 when he and his partner Gennadiy Voholiubov allegedly took billions of dollars out of PrivatBank — with the help and mastery of Korf and Laber's network.
What is their connection?
Korf and Laber started out their story in the Ukraine as humanitarian volunteers when the country loomed out of the disintegration of the Soviet Union in August 1991, the year Korf came over.
Laber joined him a few years later. Both came from religious backgrounds — Korf was "still a teenager just out of rabbinical institute" in 1991, RadioFreeEurope noted. They met at a religious school in Detroit.
Ukraine was struggling under its new economic reality after emerging independent of Soviet integration, attempting to shift to a capitalist system.
Korf and Laber joined the privatization movement in Ukraine, buying up shares of natural gas and oil companies. As Dnipro held the status of one of the most important industrial centers in the country, this was a significant power move.
They also set up a Florida-registered company called Optima International of Miami. The US Justice Department has said that the two had sold a stake in Optima to Kolomoyskyy and Voholiubov, but details on the time and size of the sale remain murky.
All have been supporters and strong philanthropists of Jewish causes throughout, both in the Ukraine and in the US.  
The Post noted that the two have given over $1.4 million to Brooklyn's Jewish Education Media, a nonprofit which works to spread the mission and works of Rabbi Schneerson. Additionally, they have given close to $1 million to the Federation of Jewish communities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, a European organization comprised of nine members representing regional areas in eastern Europe following the disintegration of the Soviet Union. 
Kolomyskyy was crowned president of the European Council of Jewish Communities, an organization dedicated to promoting Jewish life across Europe, in 2010.

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.


Tags Chabad Russia ukraine Money Soviet Jewry USSR Money Heist Antony Blinken
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

How did vaccines become a political issue? - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel is in a religious war between haredi, democratic forces - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Following the lights in Jerusalem and beyond

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Demanding Israeli Arabs' gratitude is hypocritical - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Why are Israeli ex-generals battling over the Iran deal? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
3

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017
5

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by