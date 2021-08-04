The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
75 years since Nuremberg Trials, BBC radio releases harrowing audio series

Written by Jonathan Myerson, the drama tells the story from the lesser-heard perspectives of those amongst thousands of individuals tasked with fighting what became the last battle of World War II.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 4, 2021 23:56
Nazi defendants appear at the Nuremberg Trials (photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Nazi defendants appear at the Nuremberg Trials
(photo credit: SNAPPY GOAT)
Nearly 75 years since the sentencing of World War II criminals, a new drama from BBC Radio 4 follows the dash to hunt down Nazis, the station reported
Nuremberg begins as Nazi commanders are arrested and held in a former luxury but now stripped-out Luxembourg hotel in May 1945.
Documenting the accused awaiting trial, on suicide watch and at risk of reprisals, the series tracks how the trial was pulled together, grappling with the legal systems of Britain, America, France and Russia, and how the monumental sentencing almost never happened, stretched between the preferences of Truman, Churchill and Stalin - then almost collapsed.
Written by Jonathan Myerson, the drama tells the story from the lesser-heard perspectives of those amongst thousands of individuals tasked with fighting what became the last battle of World War II - an interpreter, psychologist, reporter, a court officer and others who helped it happen, also while giving listeners an inside scoop of Nazi testimony based on court transcripts. 
The BBC noted that the the audio provides the first ever hearing of distressing evidence of the Holocaust, with the trial effectively originating the word ‘genocide’ to describe crimes inflicted upon Jews, and other persecuted minorities.
The note-worthy cast of Nuremberg includes Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer and The Pianist star Ed Stoppard. 
The eight-part performance is slated to release on August 27, with an extended 16-part podcast only on BBC Sounds featuring additional detail about the historic events. 


