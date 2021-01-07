98 year old holocaust survivor is first to receive vaccine in Greek city

98 year old Zena Santicario-Satsuglou, a Jewish Holocaust survivor, is the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Thessaloniki, Greece. The city's vaccine campaign only began on Tuesday, and medical staff began to implement vaccinations at Santicario-Satsuglou's Jewish nursing home in Thessaloniki, named after Shaul Modiano, Ynet reported. More than ten years ago, after her husband's death, Santicario-Satsuglou chose to live in the Jewish nursing home in Thessaloniki, which was once a city with enormous and extensive Jewish influence in all areas of life, according to Ynet. When she was only 18 in 1943, like most Greek Jews, she was deported by the Nazis to Auschwitz. Her parents and brother were murdered there, but she, with great difficulty, managed to escape the terror of the concentration camps and survive, Ynet reported. The nursing home reported that the nine seniors in the Jewish nursing home who have been vaccinated are thankfully doing well, and are currently waiting for the second dose of the vaccine, according to Ynet. Advocate Thanos Christos, who organizes volunteering for the Jewish community, said that fortunately, to date, all residents of the institution and staff have not been infected with coronavirus, as all residents live in private rooms and every safety measure has been taken to prevent infection.
