Actor Mark Ruffalo apologizes for suggesting Israel committed 'genocide'

American actor Mark Ruffalo, frequent critic of Israel, tweeted on Tuesday morning that he "wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide.”""It’s not accurate," he added, "it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad.""Now is the time to avoid hyperbole," he concluded.
This apology was released following weeks of tensions in Israel during which celebrities took on social media to express their support to one of the side of the conflict, sometimes leading to waves of violence and insults on the social platforms. In October 2020, Ruffalo referred to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the division between the two as a "kind of apartheid" while speaking to television host Mehdi Hasan on the self-titled NBC program.
I have reflected & wanted to apologize for posts during the recent Israel/Hamas fighting that suggested Israel is committing “genocide”. It’s not accurate, it’s inflammatory, disrespectful & is being used to justify antisemitism here & abroad. Now is the time to avoid hyperbole.— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 25, 2021
He then accused the Israeli government of carrying out "asymmetrical warfare" against the Palestinian people, and tied in United States support for Israel as plainly aiding and abetting the separation and the "violence acted upon them."Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.