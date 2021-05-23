The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
ADL welcomes arrest of attacker on Jewish diners in LA restaurant

In the altercation, a group of men waving Palestinian flags attacked Jewish diners at a sushi restaurant in the neighborhood of Beverly Grove, throwing punches, bottles, and other objects.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, ANN LAPIN/JTA  
MAY 23, 2021 08:21
Downtown Los Angeles. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Downtown Los Angeles.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
One of the main suspects in last week's attack on Jewish diners in a Los Angeles restaurant was arrested on Friday night, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced in a statement welcoming the arrest. The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and police are still for another suspect.
“We welcome the arrest of one of the primary suspects in the beating of several Jewish diners outside of a local restaurant this week. The diligent efforts by LAPD and other law enforcement agencies sends a clear message that hate crimes targeting the safety of any group of individuals will not be tolerated," Jeffrey Abrams, ADL's L.A. Regional Director announced.
In the altercation, which was recorded on video, a group of men waving Palestinian flags attacked diners at a sushi restaurant in the neighborhood of Beverly Grove, throwing punches, bottles and other objects. The diners included a group of Jewish men.
Another man at the scene, who was not Jewish, told the local CBS affiliate that he and his group also were attacked and that he was pepper-sprayed when he tried to defend the group. He added that the attackers used antisemitic language to determine who at the restaurant was Jewish.
ADL has continued its cooperation with LAPD to catch additional suspects in the attack and has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could help in the arrest and conviction of the attackers. 
“The numerous tips supporting the investigation demonstrate that Angelenos will not be silent in the face of hate," Abrams said. 
Abrams also added that he was thankful that the incident was treated as a hate crime and prosecuted accordingly and hopes that will continue to be the case. 
"We are grateful that LAPD has requested that the suspect's bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hatred and urge District Attorney George Gascon to similarly file and fully prosecute these as the hate crimes that they are.”


