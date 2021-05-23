ADL welcomes arrest of attacker on Jewish diners in LA restaurant

“We welcome the arrest of one of the primary suspects in the beating of several Jewish diners outside of a local restaurant this week. The diligent efforts by LAPD and other law enforcement agencies sends a clear message that hate crimes targeting the safety of any group of individuals will not be tolerated," Jeffrey Abrams, ADL's L.A. Regional Director announced.

In the altercation, which was recorded on video, a group of men waving Palestinian flags attacked diners at a sushi restaurant in the neighborhood of Beverly Grove, throwing punches, bottles and other objects. The diners included a group of Jewish men.



Witnesses said 10 Palestinian cars rolled up and started hitting them with knives at a Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hillspic.twitter.com/i1Au9sOEIh Shocking videos from Los Angeles where Palestinians started attacking JewsWitnesses said 10 Palestinian cars rolled up and started hitting them with knives at a Sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills #israelunderfire May 19, 2021

Another man at the scene, who was not Jewish, told the local CBS affiliate that he and his group also were attacked and that he was pepper-sprayed when he tried to defend the group. He added that the attackers used antisemitic language to determine who at the restaurant was Jewish.

ADL has continued its cooperation with LAPD to catch additional suspects in the attack and has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides relevant information that could help in the arrest and conviction of the attackers.

“The numerous tips supporting the investigation demonstrate that Angelenos will not be silent in the face of hate," Abrams said.

Abrams also added that he was thankful that the incident was treated as a hate crime and prosecuted accordingly and hopes that will continue to be the case.

"We are grateful that LAPD has requested that the suspect's bail be enhanced due to the crime being motivated by hatred and urge District Attorney George Gascon to similarly file and fully prosecute these as the hate crimes that they are.”