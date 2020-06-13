The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Alleged cop-killer writes ‘Boog’ in blood, referencing extremist Boogaloos

On June 6, Steven Carrillo allegedly murdered one police officer and injured another before writing cryptic messages in blood. Is he the face of the new extreme right?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2020 20:07
Matt Marshall of the right-wing group Washington State Three Percent (3%), and clad in the Boogaloo uniform of a Hawaiian shirt, speaks at a 'Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!' rally to protest the stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington on April 19, 2020 (photo credit: KAREN DUCEY/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
Matt Marshall of the right-wing group Washington State Three Percent (3%), and clad in the Boogaloo uniform of a Hawaiian shirt, speaks at a 'Hazardous Liberty! Defend the Constitution!' rally to protest the stay-at-home order, at the Capitol building in Olympia, Washington on April 19, 2020
(photo credit: KAREN DUCEY/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
California resident Steven Carrillo was arrested for the alleged murder of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, injuring a deputy and throwing pipe bombs at Santa Cruz police on June 6, NBC News reported on Friday.   
 
Carrillo wrote “Boog” and “I became unreasonable” in blood on the hood of a car at the scene of his arrest. Both expressions are closely tied to online discussion boards and social groups of the extreme American right, which is often closely connected to antisemitic and racist views.  
 
Boog is short for Boogaloo, a network of anti-government extremists who want to leverage the George Floyd protests to incite a wider uprising against police, the army and the state, according to JTA.  
 
The report claims that, while not all Boogaloos support white supremacy, those who do view the Boogaloos as “accelerators,” meaning, a group that can speed the racial war. 
 
The term was first used at the 4chan discussion groups, where it began reference to the 1984 film Breaking 2: Electric Boogaloo. The common joke on these message boards is that, as the Boogaloos seek to start a second civil war they often call it Civil War 2: Electric Boogalo, which was shortened to "Boogaloo," according to JTA.
Some who support the movement use “Big Igloo” or “Big Luau" as code, which lead to the supporters wearing Hawaiian shirts and even sporting flags with the word "igloo."
 
The other message, “I became unreasonable,” is linked to Marvin Heemeyer who used a bulldozer to tear down 13 buildings in his hometown of Granby, Colorado on June 4, 2004 and killed himself after the attack.
Among extreme people who support a breakdown of US society he is known as Killdozer and is often used as an example in radical Boogaloo culture.
 
In another slogan written in blood "stop the duopoly," Carillo refers to the US two-party system as masquerade for a one-party system.
 
The George Floyd protests, which erupted after a police officer killed Floyd during an arrest, resulted in an increase of Boogaloo members’ online presence, ADL reported.


Tags police Radicalization George Floyd
