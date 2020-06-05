Bernie Sanders compares George Floyd riots to Tiananmen Square massacre

US Senator Bernie Sanders compared Thursday night the riots around the killing of George Floyd to the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, calling on people to stand with the protesters.





"Today we remember the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, when China’s government ordered the military to crush pro-democracy protesters," the former candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination said on the 31 anniversary of the massacre.



"We must stand with those working for democracy and dignity around the world, and practice and protect those values here at home," the politician wrote on Facebook.





In April 1989, thousands of protesters from Beijing Students' Autonomous Federation, Beijing Workers' Autonomous Federation and loyalists of the Republic of China (Taiwan) gathered in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, demanding democratic reforms.



