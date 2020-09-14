The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Amos Luzzatto, Italian writer and Jewish community leader, dies at 92

He served as president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities from 1998-2006 as well as president of the Jewish community of Venice.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 11:28
Silvio Berlusconi meets Amos Luzzatto in Rome (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silvio Berlusconi meets Amos Luzzatto in Rome
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Longtime Italian Jewish community leader Amos Luzzatto passed away on September 9 at the age of 92.
Luzzatto was both a physician and a scholar, and was deeply engaged in Jewish heritage and cultural affairs. He served as president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities (UCEI) from 1998-2006 as well as president of the Jewish community of Venice.
During his mandate as president of the UCEI, the European Day of Jewish Culture (ECJC) was established. ECJC's aim is to recognize Jewish heritage as an integral part of the cultural heritage of Europe, to promote tourism and other visits to Jewish heritage sites – and also to promote Jewish pride and sense of identity.
In 2001, Luzzatto defined the EDJC as “the first event that really politically unified European Jewry.”
"It makes European Jews feel that there is something that united them and also unites them with Europe. It becomes a politically important event for Europe. As political representatives of European Jewry, we must make use of this channel to contact the European Union and make the Day a political event for Europe. If the majority of visitors are non-Jews, this means that it is a political event for Europe."
In 2005, Luzzatto reiterated the role of the EDJC, and the role of Jewish culture and heritage in general, rejecting calls to cancel the EDJC despite heightened concerns about terrorism.
“The European Day of Jewish Culture will take place this year in a climate of great international tensions, of serious risks of terrorist attacks, in a climate of fear,” he said.
"Organizers had asked themselves if it might not be better to call off events," he recalled. "But we decided that this would not be right, because it is just at times like these that culture becomes even more important.”
"Culture does not represent a luxury for times of ease and tranquility. On the contrary — it is one of the most important weapons at our disposal to react against violence, bloodshed and destruction."
“If we had cancelled everything,” Luzzatto said, “the terrorists would have won. We cannot allow fear to stop us.”


Tags jewish italy obituary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by