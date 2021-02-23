The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Amsterdam mayor wants city's museum to return $22m Nazi-looted painting

“Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Halsema wrote.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 02:24
Tourists stand near a disputed Wassily Kandinsky painting at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, July 10, 2019. (photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
Tourists stand near a disputed Wassily Kandinsky painting at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam, July 10, 2019.
(photo credit: CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA)
AMSTERDAM  — The mayor of Amsterdam has asked a Dutch committee to reassess its decision on a Holocaust restitution claim that keeps a $22 million painting looted by the Nazis in the city’s hands.
Mayor Femke Halsema said the Dutch Restitutions Committee should “re-evaluate” its 2018 ruling on “Painting with Houses,” a work by Wassily Kandinsky, which is now the property of the city-owned Stedelijk Museum. The committee said the “public interest” of having the painting on display there outweighs that of the family trying to retrieve it.
The painting was illegally taken from its original Jewish owners.
“Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Halsema wrote.
The committee’s decision, which was upheld in court, diverges from international restitution norms. It provoked international pressure and protests.
The family of a Holocaust survivor named Irma Klein has been fighting for about decade in court to retrieve the painting. Klein and her husband sold “Painting with Houses” in the 1940s for the modern-day equivalent of about $1,600 because they needed money to survive the Holocaust.
Last year, an independent commission of inquiry into the progress in the restitution of looted art published an 86-page report titled “Striving Toward Justice,” which concludes that the Netherlands was an early leader in addressing the issue of stolen art, but “its reputation in recent years has been damaged by a limited number of refusals,” including the Kandinsky.


Tags Nazis museum nazi nazi war criminals painting Amsterdam Nazi collaborators Wassily Kandinsky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by