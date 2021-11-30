The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

An NYC Jewish day school’s Thanksgiving parade went viral on TikTok

“Woke up this morning to preschoolers protesting,” the TikTok video narrates.

By JULIA GERGELY/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 05:29
Students and parents from Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan march to express their gratitude to neighborhood workers on the Upper West Side on the eve of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2021. (photo credit: COURTESY BEIT RABBAN)
Students and parents from Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan march to express their gratitude to neighborhood workers on the Upper West Side on the eve of Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, 2021.
(photo credit: COURTESY BEIT RABBAN)
More snack time? Longer recess? What could preschoolers possibly be protesting about, wondered a TikTok video that went viral over the Thanksgiving weekend.
In the video, taken from an apartment window on the Upper West Side, children can be seen marching around a corner holding handmade cardboard signs. 
“Woke up this morning to preschoolers protesting,” the video narrates, in a voice that sounds suspiciously like Nick Kroll’s Gil Faizon character in his comedy act “Oh, Hello.” That is to say, it is the voice of an old, cranky Jewish man on the Upper West Side, which is a new TikTok text-to-speech effect that is apparently meant to sound like (bear with us) Marvel’s Rocket the Raccoon. 
“I can’t figure out their cause,” the narrator continues. “They’re chanting Ingrid.” Indeed, the children — and the adults that accompany them — can be heard chanting “Ingrid! Ingrid! Ingrid!” while dancing at the end of the video. 
“Whatever their cause is I support it,” captioned user @phoebebean, who posted the video, adding the hashtag #youngrevolutionaries. 
@phoebebean
Whatever their cause is I support it #youngrevolutionaries

As it turns out, the young revolutionaries in the video — which has more than 480,000 views and nearly 105,000 likes — are actually students at Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan, participating in their annual “Erev Thanksgiving Day Parade” on the day before the holiday.
Stephanie Ives, the head of school, told the New York Jewish Week that the parade is an annual tradition that began four years ago. Students chant “Thank you” and “You are appreciated” to city workers and other people considered helpers along the route.
The parade accompanies a unit about gratitude in the Jewish tradition, or “hakarat hatov,” Ives said. Each class fills shoe boxes with handwritten thank-you notes and delivers them to places in the neighborhood chosen in a vote. 
This year, the students at the non-denominational Jewish school chose to deliver their “Boxes-O-Gratitude” to MTA bus drivers, subway workers, LabQ mobile testing sites, the West Side Campaign Against Hunger, pharmacists providing vaccines, pediatricians’ offices, the Wild Bird Fund and the school’s maintenance team and security guards. Middle school students also restocked community refrigerators.
“I think it’s actually quite inspiring,” Ives said. “We didn’t want to do a Thanksgiving feast — they’re so wasteful and we don’t really know what the kids get from them. We were brainstorming what can we do that is a real hands-on lesson in gratitude that will stick with these kids.” 
One of the TikTok commenters agreed, saying they were  “witnessing a core memory forming.”
“It’s one of my favorite school days of the year — everyone is so joyous and the neighborhood lights up with smiles,” said Laura Kaler, the director of programs and communications at Beit Rabban.
Phoebe, who made the video and posted it on TikTok, is Jewish. “I had no idea what they were chanting about but I figured I’d record it anyway. It looked like they were saying thank you to people,” she said. “I had a feeling it would go viral because it was just too cute.”
The comments on the 14-second video were equally curious and supportive. Many suggested what the preschoolers were demanding. “No more unpaid nap hours,” wrote one user. “More fruit snacks!!” offered another. “They have my full 100% support,” read a comment that got 705 likes.
Students from Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan were caught on a TikTok video that went viral, Nov. 24, 2021. (credit: LAURA KALER) Students from Beit Rabban Day School in Manhattan were caught on a TikTok video that went viral, Nov. 24, 2021. (credit: LAURA KALER)
Other commenters dedicated themselves to deciphering the “Ingrid” chant. “Plot twist: Ingrid is their classmate on timeout,” a user guessed. “Ingrid stayed home that day and they were simply not going to have it,” was another one. 
And who is Ingrid, and why did the students chant her name? It was the young students thanking their principal, Ingrid Goldfein, in the most adorable way.


Tags new york children diaspora jews diaspora new york city preschool TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI

Black Friday has come to Israel — Can Israelis manage?

 By HERB KEINON
Eric Mandel

New faces are needed to represent Israel’s image - opinion

 By ERIC R. MANDEL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by