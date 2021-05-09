Oscar-nominated actor Lakeith Stanfield apologized in an Instagram post after The Daily Beast reported on Friday that he co-moderated a room on the audio app Clubhouse in which antisemitic remarks were made, Page Six reported on Saturday afternoon.
“I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech,” Stanfield wrote on his Instagram account on Saturday morning. “I am not an antisemite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room,” he added.“At some point during the dialogue the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent antisemitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion or removed myself from it entirely,” the actor wrote, claiming that he was made a moderator of the chat after the hosts noticed he was in the room listening.
Stanfield apologized came after he was featured as a moderator in a Clubhouse room focusing on the teachings of controversial Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan, when the conversation turned antisemitic.
Clubhouse is a social media app that was launched last year and brought millions of users around the globe together to talk about certain topics and themes.
Gabe Friedman/JTA contributed to this report.