After antisemitic incidents, Austrian government launches assistance plan

The Austrian government has announced they will be making a plan to combat antisemitism after a recent string of antisemitic attacks, as well as offering descendants of Austrian Jews a chance at a citizenship, the Algemeiner reported. The plan hopes to increase the reporting of antisemitic incidents which take place in the country, using a new platform for reporting “antisemitic and anti-Zionist incidents.” On top of that, starting on September 1, descendants of Austrian Jews expelled by the Nazis will be able to apply for citizenship within Austria, without giving up other passports they already possess. The announcement of this plan came after a meeting between Chancellery Minister Karoline Edtstadler and Elie Rosen, the head of the Graz Jewish community, who was assaulted recently.When Elie Rosen “left his car, he was attacked by the stranger with a wooden stick, apparently a baseball bat,” Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported. “He managed to escape back into the car at the last second. After that, the attacker hit the vehicle with the baseball bat before he fled.”The Austrian government in Graz provided personal protection for Rosen after the attack. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz expressed shock over the attack, Austrian news outlet ORF reported.This brought a reaction from the President of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER), Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who lamented the situation in Austria. cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });"The fact that Jews are being attacked in Austria these days is completely inexcusable," said CER president, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt in a response to the attacks. "This events crosses yet another red line. It has turned into a sad reality in Europe during the 21st century where the hatred of Jews is literal, physical and digital."