After NBC airs tone deaf episode of 'Nurses,' Orthodox Jews hold AMA

To provide a further understanding of Orthodox Judaism to the wider public, the non-profit Jew in the City (JITC) will be hosting an "Ask Us Anything" event, which was livestreamed from 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Wednesday30 Rockefeller Plaza, known affectionately as 30 Rock, is the site of the NBC headquarters. The group decided to hold the sit-down at NBC after the station aired an episode of Nurses, in which "a Hasidic character was portrayed with alarming inaccuracy." The team will hold the "AMA" (ask me anything) forum on site at NBC, with hopes to answer the public's questions and engage with passerbys."Orthodox Jews are frequently, distressingly misrepresented on screen," said founder of JITC Allison Josephs. "When any minority group is inaccurately depicted, the ramifications are real and can be dangerous, as our fellow underrepresented New Yorkers know too well," she added. "We applaud NBC's removal of a recent episode from circulation and hope to build on the conversation by supporting creators who want to include Orthodox Jewish characters in film and television."Josephs asserts that it should be "standard practice" for producers to consult with Orthodox Jews before emulating a portrayal of one on screen.For those who don't want to undergo direct consultation, JITC made a test - a simple checklist developed by screenwriter Yael Levy, created in the hopes of helping content creators and viewers to ascertain if a rendition is realistic and accurate. The test represents the widely respected Bechdel-Wallace test, which examines the representation of women in fiction.
Zachary Keyser and Andrew Lapin/JTA contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
