Alleged UK neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock on trial wrote Jews are a 'cancer'

Ledward said that Dymock also wrote and published an article titled “Hail Victory,” in which he claimed that a “racial holy war is inevitable,” and that “every stabbing, bombing, shooting further plays into our hands.”

Jurors were shown an article from 2017 entitled "homosexuality: the eternal social menace" in which the author - allegedly Mr Dymock - stated that gay people "are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good," the BBC reported.

The court was also told that Dymock owned a neo-Nazi poster that encouraged the rape of female police officers and is responsible for spreading homophobic propaganda.