Alleged UK neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock on trial wrote Jews are a 'cancer'

Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said one article written by Dymock, titled “The Truth About the Holocaust,” is “clear in its encouragement of the eradication of Jewish people.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2021 12:14
Anti-Nazi demonstrators hold a placard as neo-Nazi groups attend the "Day of Honour" in Budapest, Hungary, February 8, 2020, to commemorate the breakout attempt by Schutzstaffel (SS) troops from Soviet-surrounded Budapest during World War Two. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Anti-Nazi demonstrators hold a placard as neo-Nazi groups attend the "Day of Honour" in Budapest, Hungary, February 8, 2020, to commemorate the breakout attempt by Schutzstaffel (SS) troops from Soviet-surrounded Budapest during World War Two.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Alleged neo-Nazi Andrew Dymock from Bath in the United Kingdom is currently on trial after being charged with 15 terrorism and public-order offenses, the BBC reported.
Dymock, 23, is also accused of being part of the now-banned extremist groups Sonnenkrieg Division and System Resistance Network (SRN), after allegedly using the latter's website to publish an article that said Jewish people are a “cancer” added to homophobic propaganda. 
Prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward said one article written by Dymock, titled “The Truth About the Holocaust,” is “clear in its encouragement of the eradication of Jewish people,” adding that “such encouragement constitutes encouragement to commit acts of terrorism. The author calls for the destruction, the eradication, the extermination of an entire race of people.”
Ledward said that Dymock also wrote and published an article titled “Hail Victory,” in which he claimed that a “racial holy war is inevitable,” and that “every stabbing, bombing, shooting further plays into our hands.”
The court was also told that Dymock owned a neo-Nazi poster that encouraged the rape of female police officers and is responsible for spreading homophobic propaganda.
Jurors were shown an article from 2017 entitled "homosexuality: the eternal social menace" in which the author - allegedly Mr Dymock - stated that gay people "are simply degenerate and must be purged from society for the greater good," the BBC reported.

According to the BBC, Dymock is charged with five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of distributing terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of owning racially inflammatory material, one of inciting racial hatred and one of inciting hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.
He denied all charges as the trial continues. 


Tags United Kingdom jewish nazi
