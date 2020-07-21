The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amar’e Stoudemire offers to bridge the gap between Blacks and Jews

“I do think, I know with me being in the position where I am where being an African-American Jew who’s learning at a high level, I think there’s a narrative shift that’s happening,” he said.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
JULY 21, 2020 05:18
IT WILL be a strange sight for Jerusalem hoops fans to see former player Amar’e Stoudemire donning the yellow-and-blue jersey of arch-rival Maccabi Tel Aviv. (photo credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)
IT WILL be a strange sight for Jerusalem hoops fans to see former player Amar’e Stoudemire donning the yellow-and-blue jersey of arch-rival Maccabi Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)
JERUSALEM — Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire said there is a “lack of leadership” in the Black community that has led to expressions of anti-Semitism, and he has offered to bridge the gap between Jews and Blacks.
Stoudemire, who lives and plays professionally in Israel for Maccabi Tel Aviv, was reacting to a number of recent antisemitic social media posts by Black sports figures and celebrities.
He told the TMZ website that the Black community needs an education.
“I do think, I know with me being in the position where I am where being an African-American Jew who’s learning at a high level, I think there’s a narrative shift that’s happening,” he said. “We have to figure out a way to now, you know, teach the next generation on, you know, positivity.”
Stoudemire said that due to the leadership vacuum, many Black people have turned to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan for inspiration. Farrakhan has a long history of antisemitic comments, including comparing Jews to termites and denouncing what he calls the “Synagogue of Satan,” and has praised Adolf Hitler.
In January, Stoudemire in an Instagram post called for an end to antisemitism among Blacks in response to a stabbing attack on a rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York, days earlier during a Hanukkah celebration.


Tags diaspora African Americans Amar’e Stoudemire antisemitism
