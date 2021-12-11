The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Antisemitic hate crimes in New York increased by nearly 50% since 2020 - NYPD

In both 2020 and 2021, Jews were the most common target for hate crimes. Of 494 total hate crimes, 179 were committed this year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 11, 2021 04:12
A man walks into the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, US. (photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
A man walks into the Museum of Jewish Heritage in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, US.
(photo credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)
Antisemitic hate crimes in New York reportedly increased by almost 50% over the past year, the state's police department officially stated on Wednesday.
In 2020, there were a reported 121 hate crimes committed against Jews, whereas the following year saw 179. With 58 more crimes in 2021, the amount of antisemitic incidences in New York state increased by 48%.
In both years, Jews were the most common target of hate crimes. Of 494 total hate crimes over the past 2 years, 179 were committed this year.
These statistics are updated as of Saturday.
Earlier this month, the New York Hate Crimes Task Force investigated an incident in Queens regarding a large public menorah being knocked into the street. 
A view of Hunter College in New York City. (credit: Matthew Rutledge/Flickr Commons via JTA) A view of Hunter College in New York City. (credit: Matthew Rutledge/Flickr Commons via JTA)
The menorah was pushed over into the street in Hollis Hills, a residential Queens neighborhood, over the weekend.
Last month, three separate hate crimes resulted in the NYPD seeking women who assaulted Jewish kids in Brooklyn in the Clinton Hill neighborhood. 
The Anti-Defamation League of New York/New Jersey announced that it is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.
Ben Sales/JTA and Julia Gergely/JTA contributed to this report.


Tags new york hate crime antisemitism
