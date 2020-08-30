The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic mural resurfaces at March on Washington 2020

Two protestors were photographed wearing shirts with the image of an antisemitic mural, championed by former British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 30, 2020 07:23
Protestors near the White House at the 'March on Washington 2020' wearing shirts bearing an antisemitic mural. Washington DC, USA, August 28, 2020 (photo credit: COURTESY JENNIE TAER / THE SARAH CARTER SHOW)
Protestors near the White House at the 'March on Washington 2020' wearing shirts bearing an antisemitic mural. Washington DC, USA, August 28, 2020
(photo credit: COURTESY JENNIE TAER / THE SARAH CARTER SHOW)
A mural which gained prominence as the subject of a row over antisemitism within the British Labour Party two years ago has seemingly been taken up by black equality activists in America.
Two protesters at the March on Washington 2020 were photographed on Friday wearing t-shirts depicting the image first painted as a mural in London by the artist Mear One. The image depicts Jewish bankers playing a game similar to monopoly on the backs of people of color, underneath the masonic Eye of Providence.
The image on their shirts was flanked by the phrase: "All we have to do is stand up and their little game is over."
The mural gained prominence in the UK in 2018 when a row broke out in the Labour Party over whether then-leader Jeremy Corbyn was wrong to voice support for the artist behind it. The mural was scrubbed from a wall in London in 2012, prompting the artist to protest on the basis of freedom of speech. Commenting on the mural's removal, Corbyn wrote on Facebook: “Why? You are in good company. Rockerfeller [sic] destroyed Diego Viera’s [sic] mural because it includes a picture of Lenin.”
When his comment came to light, Corbyn apologized, and the Labour Party issued a statement saying: "the mural was offensive, used antisemitic imagery, which has no place in our society, and it is right that it was removed.”
However, though long scrubbed from London brick, the mural has not fully disappeared.
On June 6, rapper Ice Cube tweeted a photograph of the mural with the slogan added. He later denied being antisemitic, tweeting in late July "No matter how times I tell some people I hate Antisemitism and Racism they still wanna keep this narrative going for some strange reason."

It was the version posted by Ice Cube that appeared on the shirts of the protesters at Friday's march, marking 57 years since Martin Luther King's 'I Have A Dream' speech.
The photograph was taken by Jennie Taer of SaraACarter.com, who wrote: "The day was mostly peaceful, but the rhetoric was certainly extreme. Protesters walked with signs and some were leading chants against law enforcement. ... But, I spotted a group wearing an image that I’m all too familiar with that stuck out in a sea of “Black Lives Matter” merchandise. ... The group’s shirts showed the caricatures of Jewish businessmen playing the world as a game of Monopoly. And, in the image, the board game was supported on the backs of Black men."
The t-shirts are not the first time black equality activists have engaged in antisemitic messaging. A string of rappers and grime artists have made headlines in recent months for comments suggesting that black people are oppressed thanks to a Jewish conspiracy to run the world.
British rapper Wiley last week said: “A lot of what I’m going on about is institutional, deep-rooted, systemic, it’s in-place anyway… I’ve never had a problem with anyone in business other than with some of the Jewish community that I’ve worked with. The Jewish community does stick together.”
Links between the black equality movement and antisemitism were highlighted in a July article in The Jerusalem Post by Ted Lapkin, executive director of the Australian Jewish Association, who noted: "On the night of May 30, a rabble bearing BLM placards ran amok through the heavily Jewish Los Angeles neighborhood of Fairfax, yelling “F**k the police and kill the Jews!” Five synagogues and three Jewish schools were defaced with antisemitic graffiti during the course of what amounted to a pogrom." The attacks prompted a local rabbi described the riot as “Kristallnacht all over again.”
Lapkin commented: "If there’s anything the Jews have learned from their blood-soaked history, it’s when someone says they mean to harm you, take them at their word. So to those who suggest that we should excuse the excesses of Black Lives Matter (BLM) for the sake of a greater good, my answer is simple: No.
"I say no because opposition to one form of racism does not confer immunity to criticism over other forms of ethnic bigotry."


Tags Anti-Semitism Jeremy Corbyn black lives matter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What does the US 2020 election day mean for Israel? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants blood By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by