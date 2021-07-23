Antisemitism: Central American countries to hold Israel solidarity event

Following a recent global wave of antisemitism, countries in Central America will host a virtual solidarity with Israel event, at which they will present a united front against antisemitism. The President of Guatemala, Dr. Alejandro Giammattei, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and other officials both from Israel and Central America will take part in the event. Representatives from Guatemala's Jewish community as well as various organizations such as the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), the Center for Jewish Impact (CJI), will also take part in the virtual event. The event in an opportunity to show support for Israel and to reject antisemitism in the wake of a spike in antisemitic incidents that followed Operation Guardian of the Walls.The UK suffered its worst ever outbreak of antisemitic fervor in a one-month period from May to June this year since records began in 1984, with a massive increase in antisemitism during this period coming against the background of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.
According to a new Community Security Trust report, an organization which tracks antisemitism in the UK, a total of 628 antisemitic hate incidents took place between May 8 and June 7, more than four times the number of incidents during the same period in 2020 and the month prior to May 8, 2021.The actual rise in percentage terms from the month before the conflict to the May 8 – June 7 period was an incredible 365%."I am proud to say that the residents of Guatemala and Central America are among the closest allies of the Jewish people and The State of Israel," said CJI Chair Robert Singer."I would like to thank the president, the congress, the government and the Guatemalan people. I am glad to promote this special event."The event will take place on Thursday. The public is invited to attend and can register and see more details about the event on the event's website.
