The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism: Central American countries to hold Israel solidarity event

The event in an opportunity to show support for Israel and to reject antisemitism in the wake of a spike in antisemitic incidents that followed Operation Guardian of the Walls.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 23, 2021 05:05
Following a recent global wave of antisemitism, countries in Central America will host a virtual solidarity with Israel event, at which they will present a united front against antisemitism. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Following a recent global wave of antisemitism, countries in Central America will host a virtual solidarity with Israel event, at which they will present a united front against antisemitism.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Following a recent global wave of antisemitism, countries in Central America will host a virtual solidarity with Israel event, at which they will present a united front against antisemitism.
The President of Guatemala, Dr. Alejandro Giammattei, Israeli Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and other officials both from Israel and Central America will take part in the event.
Representatives from Guatemala's Jewish community as well as various organizations such as the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), the Center for Jewish Impact (CJI), will also take part in the virtual event.
The event in an opportunity to show support for Israel and to reject antisemitism in the wake of a spike in antisemitic incidents that followed Operation Guardian of the Walls.
The UK suffered its worst ever outbreak of antisemitic fervor in a one-month period from May to June this year since records began in 1984, with a massive increase in antisemitism during this period coming against the background of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
According to a new Community Security Trust report, an organization which tracks antisemitism in the UK, a total of 628 antisemitic hate incidents took place between May 8 and June 7, more than four times the number of incidents during the same period in 2020 and the month prior to May 8, 2021.
The actual rise in percentage terms from the month before the conflict to the May 8 – June 7 period was an incredible 365%.
"I am proud to say that the residents of Guatemala and Central America are among the closest allies of the Jewish people and The State of Israel," said CJI Chair Robert Singer.
"I would like to thank the president, the congress, the government and the Guatemalan people. I am glad to promote this special event."
The event will take place on Thursday. The public is invited to  attend and can register and see more details about the event on the event's website.

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Yair Lapid Guatemala antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by