Arabic-speaking men hurl antisemitic abuse about Israel at Munich rabbi

The police in the southern German city of Munich reported on Thursday that a group four men pursued the community’s rabbi Shmuel Aharon Brodman and hurled antisemitic sentiments at him.According to the official police report, “on Thursday, July 9, 2020, around 6:40 p.m., the Munich police emergency dispatch was informed that a Munich man was being followed by four people after getting off a tram at Isartorplatz. They followed him… repeatedly making derogatory verbal statements about the state of Israel.” The statement continued noting that “a search by the Munich police for the people was unsuccessful,” adding that “a possible motivation for these statements could be that he wore a kippah in the incident. According to [Brodman's] observation, the people spoke Arabic to each other.”The alleged men were between 20 and 30-year-old and are of an Arab descent, according to the police statement.The prominent German-Israeli journalist and author Richard C. Schneider tweeted, “the rabbi of the Jewish community of Munich has been insulted antisemitically on the street. None of the passersbys said anything.”