Argentinian professor offers bonus to ‘whoever finds a poor Jew’

A university professor in Argentina told his students that he “will give a bonus to whoever finds a poor Jew.”

During an online class on international politics at the 21st Century Business University located in Cordoba, Argentina , Prof. Esteban Lizondo also said that the creation of the State of Israel was a concession to the “Zionist lobby” in exchange for money, according to local reports.

One of Lizondo’s students, who is not named, recorded the lecture and posted it on social media . The student also reported the incident to the Cordoba office of the Argentine Jewish umbrella organization DAIA, which complained to the university.

The money that Jews have, the professor said, also “demonstrates the power that the Jews have.” He added: “They are capable of handling business and financial enterprises, to continue enriching themselves. And not for nothing, go fight a Jew for money.”

“Why do you guys think the Nazis killed so many Jews? Because of the envy they had. Imagine Germans bleeding to death in a terminal economic crisis, with hyperinflation, and the Jews … they kept getting rich,” he said.

The DAIA in its complaint noted that the comments violate an Argentine law against discrimination, which states that it is illegal to “by any means encourage or initiate persecution or hatred against a person or groups of people because of their race, religion, nationality or political ideas.”