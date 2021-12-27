Blinken appoints Stuart Eizenstat as Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has appointed Ambassador Stuart E. Eizenstat as his Special Adviser on Holocaust Issues, the State Department announced on Monday.

"As the Secretary’s Special Adviser, Ambassador Eizenstat’s principal task will be to offer policy advice on contemporary Holocaust-related matters," the statement reads. "He will do so in close coordination with the Department of State’s Special Envoy for Holocaust Issues, Ellen Germain, in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs and with the Office of International Claims and Investment Disputes in the Office of the Legal Adviser."

Eizenstat previously served as former President Jimmy Carter’s Chief Domestic Policy Adviser and Executive Director of the White House Domestic Policy Staff, President Bill Clinton's Under Secretary of State for Economic, Business, and Agricultural Affairs (1997–1999) and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury (1999–2001, also served as the Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade at the International Trade Administration (ITA) from 1996 to 1997. He the same advisory position on holocaust issues for Secretaries of State Hillary Clinton and John Kerry, and served as an Expert Advisor on Holocaust Issues during the Trump Administration.

