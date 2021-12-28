The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Man charged for antisemitic banner hung over California overpass

The defendant, identified as 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson, is also facing charges for assaulting his neighbor while shouting homophobic slurs on November 10.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 18:45
A gavel in a court of law (photo credit: REUTERS)
A gavel in a court of law
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A man has been charged with a hate crime and other offenses for hanging an antisemitic banner over Interstate 805 in California, the San Diego District Attorney's Office announced Monday.
The defendant, identified as 40-year-old Robert Frank Wilson, is also facing charges for assaulting his neighbor while shouting homophobic slurs on November 10. In this incident, Wilson allegedly blocked the victim's driveway with his and shouted slurs before reaching into the victim's vehicle to hit his face.
Five weeks later, on December 18, Wilson worked alongside others to hang an antisemitic banner on an overpass over Interstate 805.
The banner in question read "Jewish supremacy censors speech about Jewish supremacy" and included the names of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and B'nai Brith.
According to the ADL, the banner was unfurled by the known antisemitic organization known as the Goyim Defense League (GDL), a known neo-Nazi group, after GDL leader Jon Minadeo issued a "challenge" on their Telegram page that same day.
Overall, Wilson faces hate crime and felony battery (a charge made because the crime was committed specifically due to the protected status of his target) charges and faces a possible prison sentence of three and a half years.
His readiness hearing is currently slated for January 5 and his preliminary hearing for January 19.
“This case and these events demonstrate that those who are motivated by prejudice often spread their hate around to various groups, attacking our neighbors on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation or other grounds,” DA Summer Stephen said in a statement. 
“Hate against one group is a threat to everyone and we won’t tolerate these crimes in our community. Anyone considering committing a hate crime should think again as they will be investigated, prosecuted and held accountable under the law.”


