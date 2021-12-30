Woman arrested for throwing stones at Jewish school in London

A woman was arrested for throwing stones at a Jewish school in the neighborhood of Stamford Hill, London.
The incident, which took place on December 26 and was recorded by CCTV footage, was brought to the attention of the Stamford Hill Shomrim.
#HateCrime #Antisemitism @Shomrim were alerted to a female throwing stones into a #Jewish school playground full of children— Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) December 26, 2021
Belz Terrace #E5
Arrested by @MPSHackney
Any info get in touch
CAD 2480 26/12/21 pic.twitter.com/rASETPixdy
According to the Shomrim, the woman had been throwing rocks into a Jewish school playground while it was filled with children.
She was soon arrested by police.
The woman's identity is unknown, and images shared of her on social media by the Stamford Hill Shomrim show her face covered.