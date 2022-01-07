Orthodox man beaten in Brooklyn in antisemitic attack

An Orthodox Jewish man in Brooklyn was violently beaten by at least two assailants late on Sunday night, The Algemeiner reported, in what is being classified as a potential hate crime and being investigated by the New York City Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit.

The attack took place in the popular Williamsburg suburb that over 50,000 Haredi Jews call home at around 10:30 PM. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was chased down by two individuals who struck him with what police described as an “unknown object,” resulting in a laceration to his head. The victim was hospitalized and the attackers are still at large, Det. Annette Shelton of the NYPD’s public information unit confirmed to The Algemeiner via email.

“It doesn’t stop,” tweeted New York City Councilman Kalman Yeger alongside the UJO (United Jewish Organization of Williamsburg) press release announcing the attack.

Witnesses described the attack, saying the victim was beaten with sticks and suffered open wounds. Officers from New York City’s 90th precinct, along with personnel from the Shomrim security service and the Hatzolah emergency service, responded to the assault.

The UJO said it was “shocked and saddened by yet another unprovoked attack in Williamsburg,” adding that they hoped for a swift arrest. "We appeal for beefed-up patrols to eradicate this trend of violence against community members,” the group tweeted.

“This isn’t the way we do things in Brooklyn,” Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso tweeted. “Here we celebrate and love each other. I hope we find those who committed this horrible attack so that we could bring them to justice.”