The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Stanford to investigate claims that it capped admissions for Jews in the 1950s

The existence of a quota on Jewish students at Stanford University in Northern California was never more than a rumor — at least not until the publication of a blog post written by a researcher.

By SHIRA HANAU/JTA
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 14:47
The Stanford University campus. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
The Stanford University campus.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
That Ivy League schools placed quotas on the number of Jews admitted to their classes through much of the first half of the twentieth century has long been established as fact.
But the existence of a quota on Jewish students at Stanford University in Northern California was never more than a rumor — at least not until the publication of a blog post written by a researcher last year.
Now Stanford has appointed a task force to investigate the existence of a quota for Jews at the school during the 1950s. The task force will be led by Ari Kelman, a professor of education and Jewish studies. The group, which will begin its work this month, was tasked with researching the existence of quotas and recommending ways to “enhance Jewish life on campus, including how best to address any findings resulting from the research on admissions practices.”
“It is important to face our history as an institution and fully understand the impact of past actions,” Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in a statement. “I am grateful to Dean Steinwert and Vice Provost Dunkley for leading this effort, and to those who have agreed to serve on this task force. Their work will help the university make a well-informed, deliberative response – making clear that bias in any form has no place in higher education or at Stanford.”
The claims about Stanford’s admissions quota were first raised in a blog post by Charles Petersen, a postdoctoral fellow at Cornell University studying the concept of meritocracy, particularly in Silicon Valley.
The campus of Stanford University. (credit: PIXABAY) The campus of Stanford University. (credit: PIXABAY)
In a blog post from August 2021, Petersen pointed to a 1953 letter he found in Stanford’s archives addressed to the university’s then-president, J.E. Wallace Sterling, from Fred Glover, an advisor to Sterling. Part of the letter, which refers to Rixford “Rix” Snyder, the head of admissions at Stanford in the 1950s and 60s, states:

Rix is concerned that more than one quarter of the applications from men are from Jewish boys. Last year we had 150 Jewish applicants, of whom we accepted 50. This condition appears to apply one [sic] to men; there does not seem to be any increase in applications from Jewish girls.

As things look to Rix now, he will be able to pick 500 men, equal in caliber to last year’s fresh class, but there will be a high percentage of Jewish boys in the 300 freshmen who will be at Stanford village.

Rix said that he thought that you should know about this problem, since it has very touch implications. He pointed out that the University of Virginia has become largely a Jewish institution, and that Cornell also has a very heavy Jewish enrollment. Harvard and Yale stick strictly to a quota system. Rix has been following a policy of picking the outstanding Jewish boys while endeavoring to keep a normal balance of Jewish men and women in the class.
The letter goes on to state that accepting a few Jewish applicants from one school typically leads to more Jewish applicants from that school the following year. “Rix says that apparently the information as to who is accepting or rejecting Jewish students travels fast though [sic] the underground,” the letter states.
Petersen referred to the letter as “probably the closest I’ll come to a historical smoking gun.”


Tags students antisemitism Stanford University usa
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by