The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Senior Glasgow academic called Jewish student part of 'the Lobby', faces no charges yet

The student had also found earlier tweets that accused Louise Ellman, a former Jewish Labour Party MP, of being a “liar and a fraud“ who was working “at the behest of a foreign power.“

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 14, 2022 02:11

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2022 02:12
Glasgow (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Glasgow
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
The Jewish Chronicle reported that a senior education lecturer of Glasgow University, Dr. Muir Houston, labeled a fourth-year Jewish student part of 'the Lobby' on his Twitter page citing quoting an email by the student from March 2021.
The student's reason for contacting Houston in the first place was to challenge the academic's public support of the controversial academic David Miller, then-professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol who had called Jewish students on his campus “pawns” of Israel in February last year. 
The Twitter account 'Muir TDM' tweeted quotes from the student's message saying: “email received from the Lobby” within an hour of its sendoff. 
Houston's labeling of the student and his support for David Miller are not the only indications of his antisemitic positions. The student had also found earlier tweets that accused Louise Ellman, a former Jewish Labour Party MP, of being a “liar and a fraud“ who was working “at the behest of a foreign power.“ The tweets had been sent at the time Ms. Ellman rejoined the Labour Party, which she had initially chosen to leave in protest against its antisemitism.
The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, has made a number of complaints about Houston to the administration. The student had submitted two dozen screenshots of offensive social media posts from 'Muir TDM' after the university had claimed that a new investigation could be launched if “significant” new evidence came to light. So far, the student's efforts have proven in vain. 
An official portrait of Labour Friends of Israel Chair Dame Louise Joyce Ellman (credit: CHRIS MCANDREW/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)An official portrait of Labour Friends of Israel Chair Dame Louise Joyce Ellman (credit: CHRIS MCANDREW/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)


Tags Academic World antisemitism labour antisemitism Glasgow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Negev crisis: Seeing the forest for the trees - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by