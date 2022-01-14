The Jewish Chronicle reported that a senior education lecturer of Glasgow University, Dr. Muir Houston, labeled a fourth-year Jewish student part of 'the Lobby' on his Twitter page citing quoting an email by the student from March 2021. The student's reason for contacting Houston in the first place was to challenge the academic's public support of the controversial academic David Miller, then-professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol who had called Jewish students on his campus “pawns” of Israel in February last year. The Twitter account 'Muir TDM' tweeted quotes from the student's message saying: “email received from the Lobby” within an hour of its sendoff.
Houston's labeling of the student and his support for David Miller are not the only indications of his antisemitic positions. The student had also found earlier tweets that accused Louise Ellman, a former Jewish Labour Party MP, of being a "liar and a fraud" who was working "at the behest of a foreign power." The tweets had been sent at the time Ms. Ellman rejoined the Labour Party, which she had initially chosen to leave in protest against its antisemitism.The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, has made a number of complaints about Houston to the administration. The student had submitted two dozen screenshots of offensive social media posts from 'Muir TDM' after the university had claimed that a new investigation could be launched if "significant" new evidence came to light. So far, the student's efforts have proven in vain.