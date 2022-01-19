New York woman spits on child after making antisemitic slurs

NEW YORK – New York Police Department are searching for a woman who made antisemitic remarks towards a group of children and then spat on one of them.

According to the NYPD, the incident occurred last Friday afternoon in the Marine Park area of Brooklyn



The suspect, a female approximately in her 20s, allegedly approached an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children. They say she made the comments and then spat on the boy. No injuries were reported.

A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

A photo posted to Twitter by NYPD Hate Crimes asking for tips, which received nearly 800 retweets within 24 hours, shows the suspect fleeing the scene on foot wearing an orange sweatshirt and “UGG” style boots. Local media reported she is approximately 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, and has long black straight hair.

NYPD urges the public to be in contact with relevant information.