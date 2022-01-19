The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
New York woman spits on child after making antisemitic slurs

The suspect, a female approximately in her 20s, allegedly approached an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children.  They say she made the comments and then spat.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JANUARY 19, 2022 23:34

Updated: JANUARY 19, 2022 23:43
NYPD vehicle370 (photo credit: Reuters)
NYPD vehicle370
(photo credit: Reuters)
NEW YORK – New York Police Department are searching for a woman who made antisemitic remarks towards a group of children and then spat on one of them.
According to the NYPD, the incident occurred last Friday afternoon in the Marine Park area of Brooklyn.

The suspect, a female approximately in her 20s, allegedly approached an 8-year-old boy who was standing on the sidewalk with two other children.  They say she made the comments and then spat on the boy. No injuries were reported. 
A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)A man walks past an Orthodox yeshiva in Brooklyn, Sept. 29, 2020. (credit: DANIEL MORITZ-RABSON)
A photo posted to Twitter by NYPD Hate Crimes asking for tips, which received nearly 800 retweets within 24 hours, shows the suspect fleeing the scene on foot wearing an orange sweatshirt and “UGG” style boots. Local media reported she is approximately 5'3" tall, 140 pounds, and has long black straight hair.
NYPD urges the public to be in contact with relevant information. 


