Rights of Holocaust survivors continue to be updated

On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day which was marked last week, approximately 168,000 Holocaust survivors were living in Israel and, absurdly, a large number of them do not have the quality of life they so obviously deserve. At their advanced age, Holocaust survivors are facing health problems caused by, among other factors, the horrors they experienced at the hands of the Nazis. The trauma inflicted on them has left them physically and mentally scarred, so exercising the financial rights and benefits due to them by law from various organizations in Israel and around the world is crucial to them and will contribute to improving their lives.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

RENIA BAAF (later Renee Kochman) at the entrance gate of the children’s home in Blankenese, Hamburg, Germany, 1946. (credit: YAD VASHEM PHOTO ARCHIVES)