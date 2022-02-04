NYPD investigating swastikas, racist slurs drawn by unknown suspect

A suspect is wanted by the New York Police Department for drawing Nazi swastikas and racist slurs in New York City, the NYPD tweeted.

The incident, which occurred on January 23, was captured on CCTV footage, showing the suspect drawing swastikas and writing "Fear Black Planet" in East Harlem, according to the NYPD.

On or about 1/23/22, at 1:15 AM, at E. 124th St and Park Ave, an individual drew multiple swastikas and anti-black statements on a wooden construction fence and light pole. Info? DM @NYPDTips or

— NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) February 4, 2022

No other details about the suspect are currently known.

Anyone with knowledge relevant to the incident should reach out to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, who offer rewards of up to $3,500 if it leads to an arrest.

This is a developing story.