Man fired after operating snowplow that pushed snow onto Orthodox Jews

The video, which was uploaded last week, has more than 177K views on YouTube as of Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 6, 2022 14:48
Snow plows covered in snow on Mount Hermon on January 21, 2020 (photo credit: MT. HERMON)
Snow plows covered in snow on Mount Hermon on January 21, 2020
(photo credit: MT. HERMON)

A snowplow worker based in New Jersey was fired from his job after he posted a video on Facebook in whihc he was operating the machine, and used it to dump large piles of snow onto two Orthodox Jewish men that were walking down the street, American media sources reported on Sunday.

The driver of the snowplow, Donny Klarmann, captioned the video on the now-deleted Facebook post: "This one's for you JC," possibly referring to Jesus Christ.  

The video, which was uploaded last week, has more than 177K views on YouTube as of Sunday. The video appears to have been taken by a passenger who was in the vehicle with Klarmann. In the video, after dropping the plow of snow on the two men, Klarmann and the passenger laughed as they drove away.

“While the incident did not involve a company vehicle or company equipment, the employee associated with this social media post is no longer employed with Waste Management,” the company said in a statement on NJ.com.

The Waste Management also stated that they met with Jewish leaders in Northern New Jersey and New York City, stating that they "agree that acts of hate against any community cannot be tolerated and we are committed to the safety of the Jewish community.”

No charges have been filed to either of the men involved, NJ.com reports, and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the Lakewood Police Department.



