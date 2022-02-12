Republican David Perdue compares Trump Twitter ban to 'Germany in 1933'

Former Republican senator David Perdue, who is running for governor of Georgia, compared former president Donald Trump's Twitter ban to Nazi Germany in an interview on Friday.

On entrepreneur and pro-Trump activist Mike Lindell's show Lindell TV, Perdue commented in an interview with activists Diamond and Silk about Twitter's decision to ban Trump from the social media platform following the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol by his supporters.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"Look at President Trump - if the next president can lose the right to be on Twitter, I mean, where are we, where are the rest of us? This is way out of bounds," Perdue said.

Perdue claimed the decision was part of a "conspiracy" between Democrats and the US news media, saying "The Democrats in charge... [are] quite happy because it fits into their rhetoric and it also fits into their - I'm going to use the word - their conspiracy with the national media."

Perdue decried Twitter's decision as an attack on free speech, comparing it to Germany under Adolf Hitler, Russia after the Bolshevik Revolution, Cuba under Fidel Castro's communist regime, and Venezuela under President Nicolás Maduro.

Then-Senator David Perdue (R-GA) speaks during a campaign event as he runs for re-election at the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub, in Milton, Georgia, US, December 21, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)

"When individual citizens lose the right of free voice, then we turn into a Germany in 1933, a Russia in 1919, Cuba in 1959 and Venezuela today, he said. "I don't want to go there. And free speech is one of the first things that a central one-party system takes away from us, guys. And that's what I believe the Democrats are in it for if they blow up this filibuster rule."