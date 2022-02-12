The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

‘Maus’ supporters rally, Tennessee school board doubles down in first meeting since book’s removal

“This board is the arbiter of community standards,” one member said, to a chorus of boos from people in attendance.

By ASAF SHALEV/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 12, 2022 03:50
Two books of the graphic novel "Maus" by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Two books of the graphic novel "Maus" by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Demonstrators in McMinn County, Tennessee, on Thursday called on the local school board to reverse its recent decision to remove “Maus,” Art Spiegelman’s 1992 Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic memoir on the Holocaust, from the middle school curriculum, adding to complaints by Jews around the country over the past few weeks.

The board, however, rebuffed the request, declining to bring up the matter for discussion.

“This board is the arbiter of community standards,” one member said, to a chorus of boos from people in attendance.

Several speakers, including at least one local educator, appeared during the board meeting’s public comment phase to register their disagreement with the book’s removal.

The first speaker, who said he was Jewish, said the news “came as a total shock” and that the removal sends the wrong message to the Jewish community.

Pages from the graphic novel ''Maus'' by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS) Pages from the graphic novel ''Maus'' by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

“I am immensely disappointed in the decision to remove material regarding my own heritage and my people’s history,” said the speaker. “I do know at least one survivor of the Holocaust who lives in the area. Did the board think about what message we would be sending by removing the unique expression of Jewish perspective?”

The speaker also complained the alternatives to “Maus” offered by the school district lack almost any Jewish voices and that it was inappropriate to teach the Holocaust with an emphasis on the perspective of non-Jews.

Another speaker argued that the board had erred by not following the school district’s policies in removing “Maus,” which triggered a request by the board chair for clarification from the board’s attorney.

“The board can’t violate its own policy. Policies exist to serve the board,” the attorney, Scott Bennett, said, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. “The board does not exist to serve the policies.”

Later on, before the meeting came to an end, board member Mike Cochran said he recently consulted a local rabbi and that the rabbi supports the decision to remove “Maus.” The rabbi, Cochran added, felt that the book was also inappropriate for his synagogue.

He declined the Chattanooga newspaper’s request to name the rabbi. Two synagogues in nearby Chattanooga, along with the local Jewish federation, helped organize a live conversation with Spiegelman in the wake of the ban.

Cochran also said he had read “Maus” and that his opposition to the book’s inclusion in the curriculum “had nothing to do with the Holocaust,” the Times Free Press reported. After the meeting, he reportedly said that the board is not revisiting its decision because “there’s nudity that’s not necessary.”



Tags books antisemitism Tennessee Maus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
2

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

COVID: Vitamin D deficiency pre-infection may lead to severe corona case

Healthy Eating: Vitamin D saves the day

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by