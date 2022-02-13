The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitic flyers blaming Jews for COVID found in Vancouver

The flyer supposedly included white supremacist language and a link to a website containing content surrounding conspiracy theories of the ongoing pandemic and Jewish People. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 13, 2022 14:41
Vancouver City Hall in Canada. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Vancouver City Hall in Canada.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Residents of Vancouver awoke Wednesday morning to find antisemitic flyers blaming Jews for the COVID-19 pandemic littering doorsteps, businesses and parked cars in their neighborhoods. The Vancouver Police department and the Pacific Northwest chapter of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) received numerous reports from locals regarding the flyers, and a police investigation has been opened. 

The flyer also supposedly included white supremacist language and a link to a website containing content surrounding conspiracy theories of the ongoing pandemic and Jewish People. 

The ADL reports that the group responsible has been identified as an antisemitic extremist group and that similar flyers have been discovered throughout the country, including both larger cities such as Miami and Denver but also in more rural areas such as Idaho and Vermont over the last two months. 

Incidents of antisemitism have been on the rise globally in recent years, and the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency recently released a report that 2021 was the most antisemitic year in the last decade. Less than one month ago a gunman attacked a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas and held four people hostage for 11 hours. 

A police chaplain walks through the area where Malik Faisal Akram took Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three other congregants hostage during prayers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters) A police chaplain walks through the area where Malik Faisal Akram took Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker and three other congregants hostage during prayers at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, on January 15. (credit: Shelby Tauber/Reuters)

If you discover flyers like these or other antisemitic messages in your area, call your local law enforcement or ADL office



Tags adl anti-defamation league antisemitism Vancouver
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
3

Major study finds how the highest quality antibodies against COVID-19 are created

A model of the protein (the blue ribbon) and the DNA (the spheres) is binds
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by