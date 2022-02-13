American antisemitism worse than Israelis realize - CPMAJO vice chair

Israelis don't realize or appreciate how serious antisemitism is in America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations vice chair Malcolm Hoenlein told The Jerusalem Post reporters and editors on Sunday.

Hoenlein said there has been “exponential growth” of antisemitism in the US and that there were multiple incidents this past weekend near where members of his family live in Brooklyn.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He said more than half of American Jews reported experiencing antisemitism, and the number is even higher among students on campus.

“This is a very serious time,” he said.

Hoenlein was one of the founders of the Secure Community Network, the official homeland security and safety initiative of the organized Jewish community. He said synagogues across America encourage having someone in the synagogue who is armed with a gun at Shabbat services.

Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, where four hostages were held. (credit: JTA)

"Chaos and lack of respect for institutions is not good for the Jews, added Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff.

Daroff and Hoenlein are leading a national leadership mission of their Jewish umbrella group next week for the first time in two years. They will be meeting with President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, IDF chief of staff Aviv Kohavi and top cabinet ministers.

The Jewish leaders will also be meeting with United Arab List (Ra’am) Party leader Mansour Abbas, who told the Washington Institute for Near East Policy on Thursday that Israel is not an apartheid state. They are set to meet with Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, who was released from Ichilov Hospital on Sunday after suffering a stroke last Tuesday.

Besides antisemitism, the Jewish leaders have been dealing with the potential challenge to Israel from an agreement on Iran that is being negotiated in Vienna.

Hoenlein said that ahead of the Iran deal that was reached in 2015, Israel raised more of an alarm in America. He said that on one hand that lack of alarm “diminishes the leverage” but on the other, because there is no public conflict with the US on the issue, it is easier to get messages across.

“As an interested constituency, we have to keep pressing,” said Hoenlein, who first met US President Joe Biden in 1968. “Our job is to help get them to understand. You can create enough heat and enough light to get them to understand Israel’s national interests.”