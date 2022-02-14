The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'Maus' banning wasn't antisemitic - Art Spiegelman

In January, a Tennessee school board banned Art Spiegelman's Holocaust graphic novel 'Maus'.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2022 18:46
Two books of the graphic novel "Maus" by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)
Two books of the graphic novel "Maus" by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration, in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022.
(photo credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

The Tennessee banning of Maus was not motivated by antisemitism, Art Spiegelman told New York Magazine on Monday.

In the last month, there has been much discourse surrounding Spiegelman's Pulitzer-winning graphic novel that tells the story of his father Vladek's survival of the Holocaust, depicting the various characters as different animals.

In January, the McMinn county school board in Tennessee banned the book in their school, causing people to protest against what they saw as an act of antisemitism. Following the ban, a number of comic book shops gave out copies of Maus for free, and sales elsewhere spiked with shops everywhere selling out of their copies.

In his interview with New York Magazine, Spiegelman revealed that the reason for the ban was a section of the book that depicted his mother Anja's suicide. Spiegelman depicts scenes where he rages at his dead mother, calling her a "bitch," and his father calling him a "murderer." In a later scene, Spiegelman's father burns his wife's diaries that she had intended Spiegelman to read, leading to him continue cursing at his father.

Mike Cochran, a parent with kids who attend the school, told the school board that "a lot of the cussing had to do with the son cussing out the father, so I don't know how that teaches our kids any kind of ethical stuff."

Pages from the graphic novel ''Maus'' by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS) Pages from the graphic novel ''Maus'' by American cartoonist Art Spiegelman are pictured in this illustration in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 27, 2022. (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

Spiegelman referred to this, telling New York Magazine that "the thing that really upset them was me yelling at my father for burning the diaries."

"I guess it would've been better, for the school board, to say 'gee whiz. Pop, I wish you hadn't done it!'," he added. "But that wouldn't have been accurate to my intensity of horror."

Spiegelman pointed to an issue of lack of understanding underlying the decision to ban the book. While Christian morals would dictate that the story should have a moral, and the characters should become better people because of it, in Maus "Vladek didn't become better as a result of his suffering."

"They want to teach the Holocaust," Spiegelman told New York Magazine. "They just want a friendlier Holocaust to teach."



Tags antisemitism Art Spiegelman Tennessee Maus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
4

Omicron BA.2 variant to become dominant worldwide - WHO regional director

People pose with syringe with needle in front of displayed words "OMICRON SARS-COV-2" in this illustration taken, December 11, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by