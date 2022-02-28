France's Macron speaks out against claims of Israeli apartheid

Last weekend, the annual dinner of the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF) was held.

Prime Minister, Jean Castex was asked to deliver his speech instead of President Macron that immediately canceled due to an important meeting. In a non-ordinary way, he actually read the President's speech itself.

“Like you, I am concerned about the United Nations resolution on Jerusalem which continues to deliberately and against all evidence remove Jewish terminology from the Temple Mount. You know my attachment to Jerusalem, where I went several times as President or before becoming one. Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people, I have never stopped saying that. This in no way precludes recognizing and respecting the attachment of other religions to this city, and it is in this spirit that I myself walked through the Old City in 2020 and visited each of the Holy Places."

"Erasing Jerusalem's Jewishness is unacceptable, just as it is unacceptable that in the name of a just fight for freedom, associations misuse historically shameful terms to describe the State of Israel," Castex said. He added that "Where all citizens, whatever their religion, have understood that their only hope is peace together. It is not by affirming such untruths that associations that claim to pursue an objective of peace can claim to fulfill their vocation. How dare we talk about apartheid in a state where Arab citizens are represented in government, in parliament, in leadership positions and in positions of responsibility?"

Castex added in the name of the President “As I promised you, the definition of anti-Semitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance has been adopted by the Republic.

A snowy view of the Temple Mount. (credit: ARIK BENDER/MAARIV)

“The fight against anti-Semitism is European . I said this last January 27 on the occasion of the International Day dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust. France has chosen to make the fight against racism and anti-Semitism one of its major priorities for its Presidency of the Union. The fight is and remains of course national. France, which hosts the largest Jewish community in Europe, must show the way."

"It's like she's been killed a second time." How many times have I heard these words to evoke Sarah Halimi, whose murderer was found not criminally responsible. If, as President of the Republic, I am the guarantor of the independence of justice, and do not have to comment on the action of our highest court, the Court of Cassation, which will have to rule in the coming months, I heard that cry from the heart. This is why I asked the Keeper of the Seals to create a commission to assess the way in which justice proceeds in the face of irresponsible people. This Commission (…) resulted in the law of 24 January last relating to criminal liability and internal security. From now on, a limit is set to the criminal irresponsibility of an author who has consumed narcotics. The abolition of discernment may no longer be pronounced if the consumption of narcotics has been voluntary. This is an important step forward for our society and for the victims, even if I know that it never, ever erases the pain of the victims."

The CRIF, Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, Is an umbrella organization of other groups representing the interests of French Jews.