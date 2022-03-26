The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Antisemitism has been tolerated on UK campuses for too long - Johnson

UK PM Johnson spoke of the need for an antisemitism task force to deal with antisemitism in UK education.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 26, 2022 00:24
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022. (photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a Prime Minister's Questions session at the House of Commons, in London, Britain, March 23, 2022.
(photo credit: UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that antisemitism has been tolerated for too long in universities and needs to be eradicated in a series of Prime Minister Questions in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

These comments were in response to a question posited by Vice-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Against Antisemitism MP Andrew Percy.

"We heard from Jewish students recently who are suffering record antisemitic attacks on university campuses including allegations of them being marked down by their own professors," said Percy. "This is completely outrageous and we would expect the National Union of Students (NUS) to be on their side, but instead of helping them, the NUS has been inviting someone who has been engaging in antisemitic conspiracy theories to a conference."

"Our universities for far too long have been tolerant of casual, or indeed systematic antisemitism and that's why it is very important that we now have rapid and irreversible change," Johnson replied. "But it's also important that we have an antisemitism task force devoted to rooting out antisemitism in education at all levels."

A report from November showed that in 2021, antisemitism on UK campuses rose by 59% from 2020.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, January 12, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

In February, UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that the issue needed urgent attention and pledged to tackle the antisemitism on campuses.



Tags United Kingdom university Boris Johnson antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine claims more Wagner mercenaries trying to assassinate Zelensky

RUSSIAN PARATROOPERS run toward aircraft during an operation said to take control of an airfield, in this still image taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry on Saturday.
2

Zelensky strikes the wrong note to bring Knesset to his side - analysis

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) addressing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, March 20, 2022.
3

Bennett: Russia no longer wants to replace Zelensky or demilitarize Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
4

Russian spy chief arrested, officials split over Ukraine invasion - report

Law enforcement officers guard the entrance to Domodedovo airport as part of increased security measures following the deadly blast, January 2011
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by