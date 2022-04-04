The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Young French Jewish man beaten by gang, killed by tram, family claims

Jeremy Cohen, according to the report, was hit by a tram in Bobigny, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, France in February.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: APRIL 4, 2022 16:14

Updated: APRIL 4, 2022 16:48
French flag in France (photo credit: REUTERS)
French flag in France
(photo credit: REUTERS)

The family of French Jewish man Jeremy Cohen, who died after being hit by a tram two months ago, stated:  "Jeremy's death is linked to an attack of which he was the victim - by a gang of young people immediately before being hit" according to a report by Radio Shalom in France.

Cohen, according to the report, was hit by a tram in Bobigny, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, France in February.

"You've probably heard of it, a young Jew dies when run after being hit by a tram in Bobigny" the radio's site stated on Monday, "Jeremy Cohen died after being hit by a line 1 tram. The victim, taken to the hospital in a state of emergency, did not survive his injuries. Against all odds, his brothers set out to find testimonies."

According to Radio Shalom, who interviewed the family, Cohen's family "distributed flyers around the city, asking the public for witnesses to come forward and collect videos of the young man's death."

The French Jewish news site added that "It turns out that he was attacked by a gang just before the facts" – according to testimony by his father Gérald, his brother Raphaël and other representatives of the community in an interview by Bernard Abouaf.

Far-Right Jewish French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour tweeted about the case, writing: "These images are chilling. The death of yet another of our children and the deafening silence on the facts revolt me. Did he die to escape scum? Did he die because he was a Jew? Why is this case hushed up?"



Tags France jews in france antisemitism eric zemmour
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

America is dismantling the pillars of its own empire - Saudi editor to 'Post'

A military vehicle carrying Iranian Zoobin smart bomb (L) and Sagheb missile under pictures of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and Late Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a parade to commemorate the anniversary of the Iran-Iraq war (1980-88), in Tehran September 22, 2011.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by