Young French Jewish man beaten by gang, killed by tram, family claims

The family of French Jewish man Jeremy Cohen, who died after being hit by a tram two months ago, stated: "Jeremy's death is linked to an attack of which he was the victim - by a gang of young people immediately before being hit" according to a report by Radio Shalom in France.

Cohen, according to the report, was hit by a tram in Bobigny, a town in the northeastern suburbs of Paris, France in February.

"You've probably heard of it, a young Jew dies when run after being hit by a tram in Bobigny" the radio's site stated on Monday, "Jeremy Cohen died after being hit by a line 1 tram. The victim, taken to the hospital in a state of emergency, did not survive his injuries. Against all odds, his brothers set out to find testimonies."

According to Radio Shalom, who interviewed the family, Cohen's family "distributed flyers around the city, asking the public for witnesses to come forward and collect videos of the young man's death."

The French Jewish news site added that "It turns out that he was attacked by a gang just before the facts" – according to testimony by his father Gérald, his brother Raphaël and other representatives of the community in an interview by Bernard Abouaf.

Les images de la mort de #JeremyCohen sont glaçantes. La mort d’encore un de nos enfants et le silence assourdissant sur les faits depuis deux mois me révoltent. Est-il mort pour fuir les racailles ? Est-il mort parce que juif ? Pourquoi cette affaire est-elle étouffée ?#Bobigny — Eric Zemmour (@ZemmourEric) April 4, 2022

Far-Right Jewish French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour tweeted about the case, writing: "These images are chilling. The death of yet another of our children and the deafening silence on the facts revolt me. Did he die to escape scum? Did he die because he was a Jew? Why is this case hushed up?"