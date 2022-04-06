Two antisemitic attacks at holocaust memorial site in Lithuania

Lithuania's major Holocaust memorial at Ponar, the site of the mass murder of approximately 70,000 Jews, was smeared with anti-Semitic graffiti, ostensibly expressing support for the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

Following the recent incidents on March 31 and April 3, the Simon Wiesenthal Center expressed grave concern. The Center's Director for Eastern European Affairs, Holocaust historian Dr. Efraim Zuroff, noted that linking the local Jewish community with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is a completely false and very dangerous accusation, which can only inspire the spread of anti-Semitism and encourage attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions.

"These incidents are reminiscent of the false accusations of Judeo-Bolshevism which fueled the collaboration of tens of thousands of local Nazi collaborators in Eastern Europe during World War II and their active participation in the mass murder of hundreds of thousands of Jews, We urge the local authorities to apprehend and punish the perpetrators of these ugly incidents as quickly as possible," Zuroff said.

The Lithuanian media has reported on these two antisemitic attacks.

"A new attack on Ponar memorial," and that "Lithuanian Jewish community appealed to the government." In both attacks, the letters "V" and "Z" had been inscribed on some of the memorials. This is the second such attack, the first of which was recorded on Friday. "The Lithuanian Jewish community (Litvak) is shocked by the repeated attacks on the holy site of the Ponar massacre and has appealed to the government," 15min media outlet reported Monday.

March in memory of Holocaust in Lithuania, September 2021 (credit: YOSSI ZELIGER)

"To our knowledge, this is a new case, a second one since Friday. Representatives of our community took part in getting the memorial back to normal and all those terrible symbols were cleaned up," BNS media outlet quoted Rūta Ribinskaitė, a representative of the Jewish community.

Ribinskaitė, in a report on the BNS news site, added that on Sunday evening the Lithuanian Jewish community received a message on Facebook with photos of people walking in the memorial on the previous day who had drawn "V" and "Z" symbols.

"The Ponary massacre" took place between 1941 and 1944 near the railway station at Ponary (now Paneriai), a suburb of today's Vilnius. About 100,000 Jews, Poles and Russians, were murdered by German SD and SS and their Lithuanian collaborators. Of those killed, about 70,000 were Jewish.