The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

US rights report speaks of Palestinian antisemitism, settler violence

The report referenced the PA payments to "persons convicted of terrorism" against Israelis and  "families of those who died committing terrorist attacks."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 13, 2022 15:50
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020. (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
SETTLERS HURL stones at Palestinians during the annual harvest season, near the settlement of Yitzhar in 2020.
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Palestinians engaged in antisemitism, Holocaust denial, and incitement against Jews in 2021, the US said in its annual county report for human rights on Israel, the West Bank and Gaza published Tuesday.

The report referenced antisemitic rhetoric by Palestinians and Muslim religious leaders, including Holocaust denial. Antisemitism was "also regularly featured in public discourse, including expressions of longing for a world without Israel and glorification of terror attacks on Israelis and Jews," the report stated. 

"During times of heightened tensions between Israeli authorities and Palestinians, Palestinian press and social media sometimes circulated cartoons encouraging terrorist attacks against Israelis, and official PA media outlets published and broadcast material that included antisemitic content," the report explained.

It also spoke of the use, by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees, of PA textbooks that include antisemitic content and inclement violence against Israelis. There was a failure, it said, to speak of Judaism when discussing Christianity and Islam.

The report referenced the PA payments to "persons convicted of terrorism" against Israelis and  "families of those who died committing terrorist attacks."

Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS) Demonstrators take part in protests outside a meeting of the National Executive of Britain's Labour Party which will discuss the party's definition of antisemitism, in London (credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS)

The wide-ranging report looked at human rights issues within sovereign Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza in 2021, during a year in which there was a Gaza war, a spike in West Bank violence, and Jewish and Arab ethnic riots.

It provided data on violence, noting that there was an average of 2.5 daily incidents of settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank in the first half of 2021.

According to the report, there was a sharp increase in settler attacks, with the IDF reporting  416 such incidents in the first half of 2021, compared to the 507 settler attacks in all of 2020.

Israel's Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said that "the IDF did not have the authority to arrest Israelis who attacked Palestinians in the West Bank," according to the report.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke about settler violence when he was in Jerusalem last month.

The report referenced the 13 people killed by Palestinian rockets from Gaza, including two Thai and an Indian civilian, and the four Israelis killed in individual terror attacks in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

"There was a total of 4,575 terror attacks, including rockets and mortars, of which 2,805 were registered in May, according to the Shin Bet," the report stated.

It looked at Israeli practices in the Wests Bank such as the IDF demolition of illegal Palestinian homes in the West Bank and the lack of building permits for Palestinians in Area C, which is under IDF military and civilian control.

Israel, the Palestinian Authority and Hamas all engaged in acts of "arbitrary killings," the report stated.

The PA and Hamas imprisoned or detained politicians and journalists, the report explained adding that there were issues with media freedom and free expression, including restrictions on protests and harassment of non-governmental organizations.

There were crimes in Areas A and B of the West Bank 'involving violence and threats of violence targeting lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, or intersex persons; and reports of the worst forms of child labor," the report said.

Israel is "using disproportionate" force against Palestinians, the US said, as it also accused it of "unjustified arrests and prosecutions against [Palestinian] journalists and censorship."

There are, the report said, "restrictions on "Palestinians residing in Jerusalem, including arbitrary or unlawful interference with privacy, family, and home; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including harassment of nongovernmental organizations; and restrictions on freedom of movement and residence."

The report relied heavily on data from the United Nations and Israeli non-governmental groups.



Tags Settlers antisemitism Israeli–Palestinian conflict
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by