The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Swarovski's Israel branch condemns Bella Hadid as new face of the company

Bella Hadid and her sister Gigi are well-known for their anti-Israel views which they post on social media for their hundreds of millions of followers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 6, 2022 23:55
Model Bella Hadid attends a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show by designer Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, France, January 21, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Model Bella Hadid attends a rehearsal before the Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection show by designer Alexandre Vauthier in Paris, France, January 21, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Bella Hadid was appointed as the new face of Swarovski, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In response to the announcement, the Israeli branch put out a statement condemning the appointment.

"Crystalino Group, the importer and owner of Swarovski stores in Israel, wants to make it clear that it is entirely against the appointment of Bella Hadid as the presenter of the brand," the statement said.

"The company will not allow Bella Hadid to take part in advertising the brand in Israel and is working hard to get her replaced."

Hadid and her sister Gigi are well-known for their anti-Israel activism. They have both been known to make social media posts accusing Israel of war crimes and inciting their followers against Israel.

GIGI HADID and Bella Hadid attend the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition last year in Paris. (credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)GIGI HADID and Bella Hadid attend the Harper’s Bazaar Exhibition last year in Paris. (credit: PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/GETTY IMAGES/TNS)

The sisters have also compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Arab conflict.



Tags Anti-Israel Jewelry Bella Hadid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by