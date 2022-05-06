Bella Hadid was appointed as the new face of Swarovski, she announced in an Instagram post on Thursday.

In response to the announcement, the Israeli branch put out a statement condemning the appointment.

"Crystalino Group, the importer and owner of Swarovski stores in Israel, wants to make it clear that it is entirely against the appointment of Bella Hadid as the presenter of the brand," the statement said.

"The company will not allow Bella Hadid to take part in advertising the brand in Israel and is working hard to get her replaced."

Hadid and her sister Gigi are well-known for their anti-Israel activism. They have both been known to make social media posts accusing Israel of war crimes and inciting their followers against Israel.

The sisters have also compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the Israeli-Arab conflict.